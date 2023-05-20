After a little rainfall Saturday things will dry out Sunday as an area of high pressure builds in from the west. High temperatures will return to the 70s under lots of sunshine. Do expect it to be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts in the afternoon.

This will begin a mainly dry stretch for the upcoming week with rain chances remaining low. High temperatures will increase a couple of degrees each day with the warmest day Wednesday. Temps will drop off a bit as a front swings south on Thursday, then back up towards the weekend.

