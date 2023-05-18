This morning we will start off frosty. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. We will see some wildfire smoke in our upper atmosphere from wildfires in Canada. This will give the sky a hazy look. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures fall into the 40s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.