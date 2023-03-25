We have wind advisories in Cambria, Clearfield, Elk and Somerset counties until 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Wind speeds could reach almost 30 MPH. If you’re driving or outside tonight, watch for falling tree branches and other debris.

Also, secure any loose items you may have outside, and charge your devices in case of any potential power outages. Wind gusts could reach nearly 50 MPH.

Although there’s no advisories, it’ll still be windy in our eastern counties as well, with speeds reaching around 20 MPH and gusts over 40 MPH.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine in our western counties and a mostly clear sky in our eastern counties. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be mildly windy/breezy on Sunday.

Sunday night temperatures will dip into 30s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out Monday. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers late.

Wednesday we will be windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday high temperatures will make it into the 50s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Clouds will increase Thursday night.

It’ll be rather cloudy on Friday with light rain throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 50s. Showers will continue Friday night.

We’ll have showers Saturday morning before a clear afternoon, and it’ll be breezy. Highs will reach the high 50s.

A cold front hits our region Saturday night, dropping lows to near 20 degrees.