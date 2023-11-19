Clouds will start to stream across PA on Monday and it should be a cool day as well.

On Tuesday a storm will approach from the southwest. Precipitation will arrive in the morning hours across the Laurel Highlands where there could be some freezing rain along the ridges and that will spread across the West Central mountains.

Rain, sleet and snow will spread across central PA through the day gradually changing over to a cold rain. We do not anticipate any significant accumulations and roads should be in good shape but there could be a few slippery spots across the higher terrain.

Clouds will linger on Wednesday but the winds will be on the increase.

Thanksgiving day is looking quite nice, actually a day quite similar to this Sunday.

A coastal storm will try to take shape Friday night into Saturday. Lots of uncertainty here, but there could be a round of rain trying to return and some of the colder models hint at some snow, too.

Time will tell.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

Mark