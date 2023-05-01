On Friday afternoon, Ethan from Tyrone School District, came to job shadow Meteorologist Christy Shields. While Ethan was here, he got to learn how a forecast and a newscast is put together.

Ethan is hoping to pursue a career in math and science which is why he wanted to learn more about meteorology. Ethan also loves learning about historical weather events! We had a fun afternoon chatting about some of those events and the science behind them. Ethan even got to give a forecast on the green screen.

Thanks Ethan for coming in! We cannot wait to see what you do in the future!

If you would like to job shadow at WTAJ you can email cshields@wtajtv.com