On Thursday Morning, Lexi from Spring Cove Middle School, came to job shadow Meteorologist Christy Shields. While Lexi was here, she got to mee the morning team as well as Studio 814’s team too!

Lexi is fascinated with weather and loves to watch the news. Lexi got to give a forecast on the green screen and learn all about how to put a weather forecast together. She also got the opportunity to watch Studio 814 behind the scenes.

Thanks Lexi for coming in! We cannot wait to see what you do in the future with meteorology!

If you would like to job shadow at WTAJ you can email cshields@wtajtv.com