On Tuesday Morning, Luke from Tussey Mountain School District, came to job shadow Meteorologist Christy Shields. While Luke was here, he got to learn from Meteorologist Kaitlyn Moffett. Luke also got to watch Studio 814 live and the noon newscast.

Luke is hoping to pursue a career in math and science which is why he wanted to learn more about meteorology. Luke got to give a forecast on the green screen and learn all about how to put a weather forecast together.

Thanks Luke for coming in! We cannot wait to see what you do in the future!

If you would like to job shadow at WTAJ you can email cshields@wtajtv.com