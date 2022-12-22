(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast.

Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.

County Location Date Snowfall Bedford Shawnee State Park Feb. 6, 2010 30″ Blair Altoona Horseshoe Curve April 28, 1928 20″ Cambria Westmont Feb. 6, 2010 25″ Cameron Stevenson Dam Dec. 17, 2020 29.4″ Centre State College March 3, 1994 26.6″ Clearfield Glen Hope March 3, 1993 21.7″ Elk Glen Hazel Nov. 15, 1995 20″ Huntingdon Huntingdon March 29, 1942 26″ Jefferson Brookville March 14, 1993 18″ Somerset Seven Springs March 14, 1993 40″

Did you notice Blair County had its record one-day snowfall just shy of May? Back on April 28, 1928, Altoona saw 20″ of snow.

Of all of the counties in Pennsylvania, the highest recorded one-day snowfall occurred in Wayne County in 1958 totaling 41″ of snow. Not far behind was Somerset County accumulating 40″ of snow in 1993.

McKean County holds the record for Pennsylvania’s lowest recorded temperature on Jan. 5, 1904. The National Weather Service reports temperatures dropped to -42 °F that day.

