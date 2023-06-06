(WTAJ) — Our central region is on alert after dry weather conditions are increasing the chances of dangerous fires here in Pennslyvania.

The National Weather Service placed several counties under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday including Centre, Blair, Bedford and Huntingdon County. The warning means conditions are right for an increased risk of fire danger caused by wildfires, campfires, and even burning in your own backyard. The warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

These conditions have been created by the current dry weather and gusty winds in our region. While not all of the counties in our region are affected by the Red Flag Warning, everyone is asked to refrain from any burning due to the lack of rainfall this year.

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), residents are urged to be cautious when handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. This could cause a fire that will have the potential to spread quickly.

Another factor affecting weather conditions in our area is smoke and haze from a wildfire that has been burning in Nova Scotia, Canada.

A thick plume of smoke is expected to move into Northern Pennsylvania on Wednesday which will impact air quality in our northern counties such as Clearfield, Elk and Cameron. The smoke could reach as far south as northern Blair County.

More information about wildfires in Pennsylvania can be found on the DCNR website. To stay up to date with weather alerts in our region, visit our Weather Alerts page.