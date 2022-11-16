On Tuesday, Meteorologist Christy Shields had Patrick and Kimberly as job shadows. They are both in 11th grade and are looking into pursuing careers in meteorology.

Kimberly and Patrick asked great questions about a typical day in the career of meteorology. They even got to see a look into winter forecasting on their visit before the snow moved in. They also got the chance to try out the green screen.

Thanks for coming to visit and we cannot wait to see you as meteorologists one day!

If you would like to have a station tour, or a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com