(Storyful/WTAJ) — A large waterspout was spotted off the coast of Georgetown in Cayman Islands on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Several people in the area captured the weather phenomenon spinning in the distance. Among them was Paul Summers, who shot this footage and posted it on Twitter.

“My video from a dive boat. Looks like it’s right over the #cruiseship Disney Fantasy,” Summers wrote in his tweet.

Waterspouts are whirling columns of air and water mist, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They are broken into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

Fair weather waterspouts, as seen in the video, form along the dark, flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. These waterspouts typically dissipate rapidly when they make landfall and rarely penetrate far inland. Though they are typically less dangerous than tornadic waterspouts, the NOAA said to never move closer as some of them can be threatening by turning overturning boats and large ships.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water, the NOAA added. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado and are associated with severe thunderstorms and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

The best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement, according to the NOAA’s National Weather Service.

Waterspouts usually develop over warm tropical ocean waters, though they’ve also been seen over the waters of the Great Lakes.

More information on waterspouts can be found on NOAA’s website.