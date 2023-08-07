Update 2:30 p.m. – The warnings have expired for the counties below. Head to our weather alerts page for more information on severe weather in our region.

—- Original story —–

(WTAJ) — A tornado warning was issued at 2:01 p.m. for Centre County and northern Huntingdon County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. Take cover now.



Most of the counties in our viewing area are under a tornado watch as well. You can find more information on all of the weather alerts below.

It is important to know the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.

A TORNADO WATCH means that conditions in the atmosphere are favorable, for a severe storm or tornado, but it is not happening yet. A watch means you want to be prepared, but to be weather aware.

A TORNADO WARNING means that a severe storm or tornado is currently happening and to get to your safe place. A warning means that it is life-threatening and property damage is occurring.

An easy way to understand this is like baking a cupcake, you watch the oven when the cupcake is baking, but it is not done yet. A warning is like when the cupcake is ready and you can eat it.