Today’s Weather Kid is Brielle McGuinn! Brielle is in 5th grade and is ten years old.

Brielle loves to dance. Her favorite type of dance is Jazz. She also is a big animal lover! Some of her favorites animals are cats, dogs, and goats. She enjoys time outside and is a great big sister to her four younger brothers. Brielle’s favorite type of weather is when it is sunny and warm.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Thank you so much Brielle for coming in and helping us deliver the hiking forecast this morning! You did a fantastic job!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.