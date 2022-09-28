Today’s Weather Kid is Charlie Barger! Charlie is five years old and is in kindergarten at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.

Charlie likes to go for bike rides, spend time with his family, play soccer, and play Roblox. His favorite type of weather is when it rains and his favorite subject in school is math. Charlie also has the coolest Super Mario shoes!













Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Thank you so much Charlie for coming in and helping us with the bus stop forecast! He did a great job!

If you know of a kid in elementary or middle school that would like to be one of our Weather Kids, please send an email to cshields@wtajtv.com