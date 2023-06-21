Today’s Weather Kid is Chase Mock! Chase will be headed into 3rd grade at Spring Cove Elementary School in the fall. His favorite subject is math and he enjoys learning multiplication.

Chase loves sunny weather. Chase enjoys hanging out with friends, playing baseball, and football. Chase’s favorite football team is the Central Dragons and he also enjoys watching the Kansas City Chiefs play in the NFL.

Thank you Chase for helping us with the “backyard football” forecast today! You did an amazing job!