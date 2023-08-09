Today’s Weather Kid is Colton Bell! Colton is headed into 6th grade at Curwensville Elementary School. His favorite subject in school is science. His favorite type of weather is when it is sunny outside.

Colton loves to swim, play with his dogs, and he also is a talented trumpet player! Colton plays taps each year for “Taps Across America” and has even played his trumpet for us at WTAJ!

Thank you Colton for helping us with the pool forecast today! You did an awesome job and we could see you as a meteorologist one day!