Today’s Weather Kid is Cooper Fragassi! Cooper is headed into 3rd grade at Penns Valley Area Elementary School. His favorite subjects in school are science and math.

Cooper loves to play soccer. His favorite player is Messi and his favorite team is the Philadelphia Union. His favorite type of weather is when tornadoes form. Cooper wants to be a storm chaser when he grows up!

Thank you Cooper for helping us out with the Soccer Forecast this morning! You did an amazing job! We cannot wait to go storm chasing with you one day!