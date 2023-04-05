Today’s Weather Kid is Gunner! Gunner is 6 years old and is in Kindergarten. His favorite part of the day at school is recess.

Gunner loves to play with Legos and play Minecraft. His favorite type of weather is when it is sunny out so that he can ride his bike!

Gunner also loves spending time with his little sister Grace who also helped with the forecast this morning!

Thank you so much Gunner for coming in early and helping us with the “What to Wear” forecast! You did an amazing job!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.