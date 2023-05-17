Today’s Weather Kid is Isabelle Smith! Isabelle is in the 4th grade at Pleasant Gap Elementary School in the Bellefonte Area School District. Her favorite subject in school is math.

Isabelle loves to dance and her favorite dance styles are jazz and contemporary. Isabelle also is an avid skier and likes to play golf.

Isabelle’s favorite type of weather is when it is sunny outside. Thank you Isabelle for coming in and helping us out with the Gardening Forecast this morning! You did an amazing job!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.