Today’s Weather Kid is Kendall Kantoski! Kendall is in the 4th grade at Foot of Ten Elementary School. She is nine years old. Her favorite subject in school is math.

Kendall is a HAYFA cheerleader and she also dances. Kendall cheers for the Lakemont Monsters. Kendall’s favorite type of weather is when it is sunny with a few clouds.

Thank you Kendall for helping us with the Pool forecast today! You did an amazing job!!