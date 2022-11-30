Today’s Weather Kid is Kennedy Calhoun! Kennedy is 11 years old and attends Benner Elementary School.

Kennedy is a dancer and her favorite type of dance is tap. She also plays the clarinet and enjoys learning language arts in school.

Kennedy has a pet bunny named Dexter and Kennedy’s favorite type of weather is when it is sunny outside.

Thank you so much Kennedy for coming in and helping us deliver the “What to Wear” forecast today!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.