Today’s Weather Kid is Owen! Owen is 7 years old and goes to McAuliffe Heights Elementary School. Owen’s favorite subject is science.

Owen loves to read and play sports. His favorite sport is football and his favorite football player is Joe Burrow. Owen also plays piano, and is a reporter and skit actor for Eagle TV at his elementary school.

Thank you so much Owen for coming in and helping us deliver the dog walking forecast today!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, email Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.