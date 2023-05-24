Today’s Weather Kid is Samantha Cross! Samantha is in the 2nd grade at McAuliffe Heights. Samantha reports the weather at school once a month for MHI Eagle TV!

Samantha’s favorite thing to learn is multiplication. She also enjoys swimming, playing basketball, and soccer.

Thank you Samantha for coming in and helping us out with the dog walking forecast this morning! You did a wonderful job and we can’t wait to see you as a meteorologist one day!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.