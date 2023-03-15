Today’s Weather Kid is Sophia! Sophia is in the 7th grade at Penns Valley High School. Her favorite subject in school is English.

Sophia loves to swim, write, and bake. She also loves to listen to Taylor Swift. Her favorite type of weather is after it rains. Sophia says, “It always smells so good after it rains.”

Thank you Sophia for helping us with the “dog walking” forecast today! You did an amazing job and we appreciate you waking up so early and for bringing muffins!

If you have an elementary school student who would like to be our Weather Kid Wednesday, e-mail Meteorologist Christy Shields at Cshields@wtajtv.com.