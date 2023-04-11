This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will be mostly to partly sunny. You will want to refrain from burning this week because our wildfire risk is elevated. Winds will pick up as a dry cold front moves through just to our northeast. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 50s.