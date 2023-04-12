This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Today will be breezy. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. You will want to refrain from burning this week because our wildfire risk is elevated. With dry air in place, it will not take much to spark a wildfire. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for our entire area until 8:00 PM.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a clear sky.

