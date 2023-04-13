This morning temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s with a clear sky. This morning winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will start to really warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have a sunny sky. You will want to refrain from burning this week because our wildfire risk is elevated. With dry air in place, it will not take much to spark a wildfire.

Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a clear sky.