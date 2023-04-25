This morning will be cold and frosty. We will also be dealing with fog. Use caution traveling. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. There could be a shower or two in spots later this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers around. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.