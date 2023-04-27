Our eastern counties are starting off a bit cloudy this morning, but we are seeing sunshine in the west. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s to 40s.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. This afternoon we will see a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s. Tonight clouds thicken and rain arrives.