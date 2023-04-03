This morning will be frosty. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Today we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. Today we could see a shower or two north of I-80.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.