This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s. This morning we will be partially to mainly clear.

Today we will end up having more clouds compared to sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. If winds calm and clouds move in, we may not see temperatures climbing into the 70s.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid 50s.