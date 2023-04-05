This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 60s. This morning we will have patchy clouds.

Today we will there will be scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the stronger side, you will want to stay weather aware. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some of our southwestern counties may near 80 degrees. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

We will continue to see showers and a storms tonight as the cold front crosses Central PA. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.