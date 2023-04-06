This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By this afternoon temperatures will dip into the 50s. Today we will have some showers around with a rather cloudy sky. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky.