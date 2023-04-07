This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be more sunshine as we head into the evening hours. Today temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s with a partially to mostly clear sky.