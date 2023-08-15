This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. This morning there will be some patchy fog.

Today we will have clouds mixing with a little sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.