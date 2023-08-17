This morning we will have some patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop up shower cannot be ruled out. Clouds will increase as the day moves along. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures dip into the 60s. Tonight showers and storms move in as a cold front crosses Central PA.