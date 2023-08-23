This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Today there could be a few showers or a thunderstorm around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be rather cloudy with showers and storms. Some could contain gusty winds and downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.