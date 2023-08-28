This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers around. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with some peeks of sunshine. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, but not everyone will see the wet weather. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s. If we see a little more in the way of sunshine, some spots could make it into the 80s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a shower or two.