This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. This morning there will be more clouds compared to sun.

Today will be a similar day to Monday. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have a shower early and then a rather cloudy sky.