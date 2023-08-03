This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will be dealing with patchy fog.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and hazy sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach into the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.