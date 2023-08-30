This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mainly clear sky. Tonight we will have our second full moon of August, which is considered a Blue Moon. It will be at its fullest at 9:35 PM.