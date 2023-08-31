Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Today high pressure will be building in. Today high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.