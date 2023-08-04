This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be partially clear.