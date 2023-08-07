This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This morning will be overcast and humid.

Today we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, downpours, and hail. Our biggest threat today will be damaging winds. You will want to stay weather aware today and have ways to get weather alerts.

Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 60s. We will continue to see some rain and storms overnight.