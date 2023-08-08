This morning will be breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will have lingering drizzle and then clouds will try to break. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may reach the lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear.