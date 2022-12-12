This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning a few flurries will be around.

Today we will be rather cloudy. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight the sky will become partially to mainly clear.