This morning will be frosty and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Eventually today we will become cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light from the east.

Tonight a storm system will approach bringing us a wintry mix for Thursday. This will lead to icy road conditions and you will want to use caution while traveling throughout the day Thursday.

At this time, it looks like this storm will bring a lot of sleet. Our southwestern counties will see more freezing rain, and our northeastern counties will see more accumulating snowfall. Things will adjust and change over the day as the storm approaches, so stay tuned to updates.

The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for Somerset and Cambria counties beginning at 10:00 PM tonight until Friday at 7:00 AM. The Ice Storm Warning for Jefferson County begins tonight at 10:00 PM but will expire Thursday night at 10:00 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk county beginning 1:00 AM Thursday until Friday at 7:00 AM. The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Storm Watches starting at 10:00 PM Wednesday night for Blair, Bedford, and Huntingdon counties until Friday at 7:00 AM. It will begin at 1:00 AM Thursday for Cameron, Clearfield, and Centre Counties until 7:00 AM.