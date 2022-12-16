This morning a light wintry mix will taper off. This morning will also be quite foggy. Use caution while traveling. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Conditions will be improving as the day moves along. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with a few flurries.