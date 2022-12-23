The arctic front is moving through turning any rain into snow showers. Snow showers could lead to slick and icy roadways. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Central PA until 2:00 PM this afternoon. Temperatures will plummet fast. High temperatures will happen early and drop quickly.

By this afternoon, temperatures will drop into the teens. This could lead to flash freezing and difficult road conditions. Winds will also pick up. Winds will be from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. We could see some wind gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Factoring in the wind chill, it could feel like we are 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, Somerset, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties until 7:00 PM Saturday. For Jefferson County, the wind chill warning goes until 12:00 PM Saturday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Elk, Cameron, northern Centre, Clearfield, Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties until 6:00 AM Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in place for Jefferson county until 7:00 AM Saturday morning. By tonight, temperatures will drop into the single digits.