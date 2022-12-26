This morning will be frigid. Temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few scattered snow showers. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tonight we will continue to see a few lingering flurries. Temperatures tonight will be in the teens.